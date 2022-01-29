🌱 Westhampton-Hampton Bays Daily: Nor'easter + Honor Society

Good morning, friends and neighbors in Westhampton and Hampton Bays! There's a powerful winter storm coming our way today. A state of emergency has been declared — please stay inside and off the roads, and remember, Patch will be here throughout the duration of the storm with updates.

First, today's weather:

Blizzard, accumulating 8-12". High: 28 Low: 11.

Here are the top stories today in Westhampton-Hampton Bays:

30 Students Inducted Into National Junior Honor Society (Westhampton-Hampton Bays Patch) Don't forget to congratulate these dedicated kids who've made their hometowns proud. Winter Storm Live Updates: Flights Canceled As Nor'Easter Hits East Coast (The New York Times) This is a powerful storm and elected officials are urging East End residents to stay home and off the roads for the duration. Massive winter nor'easter still headed to New York, with up to 36 inches possible on Long Island (NNY360) PSEG LI is at the ready as the East End prepares to see a major snowfall. Suffolk County Government: Coronavirus Vaccination Clinic (Press Release Desk) See where to get shots in arms. An Expert in Luxury and Waterfront Hamptons Real Estate (Hamptons.com) With an extensive history of selling Dune Road properties, Laura Dalessandro "specializes in the luxury and waterfront properties in Westhampton, Westhampton Beach, West Hampton Dunes, Quogue and East Quogue."





Today in Westhampton-Hampton Bays:

Cabin Night Fever Classic Dance Party with East End Entertainment's DJ Michael (8:00 PM)

From my notebook:

Hampton Bays Firemen: "(1/28/2022) “Gas Furnace and Dryer Vent Clear” (Heavy snow and drifts) please make sure your furnace vent is free of snow and ice. If the vent is blocked, it can pose a serious safety hazard." (Facebook)

Hampton Bays Public Schools: "Hampton Bays Elementary School students created vibrant, informative fire prevention posters as part of a schoolwide art contest. Three students from each grade level were selected as winners. " (Facebook)

Westhampton Free Library: "The library will be closed Saturday, January 29 due to the impending snow storm. Stay safe!" (Facebook)

Kiwanis of Greater Westhampton: "Our club would like to thank Tonino’s Pizza Westhampton for their gracious support of the guests housed by Maureen’s Haven on Monday 1/17. Our next meeting will be this Tuesday, 2/1, for those who also wish to help!" (Facebook)

Hampton Bays Chamber of Commerce: "Get your Sleds at one of our Hampton Bays Chamber Members, SKIDMORES, before the snow comes!" (Facebook)

Behind The Scoreboard – Sports For Athletes With Disabilities (Details)

Long Island Press Covers Half Hollow Hills Athletics (Details)

