🌱 Westhampton-Hampton Bays Daily: Recovery Center + Free Tests

Good morning, Westhampton-Hampton Bays friends and neighbors! It was an important day Monday as a new recovery center opened its doors in Westhampton Beach. As the opioid crisis has raged, Southampton Town has taken proactive steps to fight back — despite challenges posed by the isolation of the pandemic. The new center offers hope for many — and the community and elected officials alike came out to offer words of support, and hope.

Also, as the positivity rate continues to decline, free COVID-19 tests are coming to Southampton to keep the community safe. They'll be distributed in various locations, including Hampton Bays, so be sure to get yours.

New Recovery Center Opens In Westhampton Beach: A new day dawned for recovery on the East End Monday as a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for the brand-new THRIVE Recovery Center in Westhampton Beach. (Westhampton-Hampton Bays Patch) 2.5K COVID-19 Testing Kits To Be Given Out Across Town: As coronavirus positivity rate continues to drop in New York — the rate stood at 2.28 percent statewide Monday and at 3.56 percent on Long Island, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul — Southampton Town continued in its efforts to keep residents safe, announcing the distribution of 2.5K at-home testing kits.

The kits will be distributed throughout the town, including in Hampton Bays, over the next two weeks by Southampton Town's department of public safety and emergency management, officials said. (Patch) Coastal storm splits an island and brings communities together: "In 1992, Joseph Vietri, then a coastal engineer with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New York District, was walking with a colleague and a coastal researcher around Westhampton Beach, a barrier island located on the south shore of Long Island, New York. . . Vietri said, “The island was recently beaten up by a Nor’easter. We were walking in ankle-deep water and started to wade into peat that must off broken off of a wetland.” (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers) Adopt From Westhampton-Hampton Bays Area Shelters: See New Dogs, Cats & More: Can you find a home for one of these homeless pets? (Westhampton-Hampton Bays Patch) Westhampton-Hampton Bays: 5 Freshest Homes To Hit The Market: If you want to live where others vacation, take a look. (Westhampton-Hampton Bays Patch)

Board of Education Business Meeting - Hampton Bays High School (7:00 PM)

Board of Education Business Meeting - Hampton Bays UFSD (7:00 PM)

