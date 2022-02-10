🌱 Westhampton-Hampton Bays Daily: Rollover + Champs +Mask News

Good morning, Westhampton-Hampton Bays neighbors and friends! We want to celebrate the moments of your lives. So, if someone you love is celebrating a birthday, an anniversary, a graduation, a new baby or any other major life event, reach out to Lisa.Finn@patch.com and we'll give them a shout out in our Daily Digest.

In the news today, Hampton Bays firefighters once again rushed to the scene of a crash. Take time today to thank a first responder. They've been tirelessly on the front lines throughout this entire pandemic and they are, truly, heroes.

First, today's weather:

Partly sunny and breezy. High: 48 Low: 29.

Here are the top stories today in Westhampton-Hampton Bays:

East End Valentine's Day Gifts They're Sure to Love (Dan's Papers) Check out the array of gifts and experiences available to make Valentine's Day special for the one you love. Jurgel Is League Champion For Westhampton Beach, One Of Seven 'Canes Who Will Compete At Counties (27east.com; subscription required) Westhampton Beach athletes continue to make their hometowns proud. NY 'Mask Or Vax' Mandate Dropped; No Decision On Schools: Hochul: Gov. Kathy Hochul, despite an outcry for the mask mandate in schools to be lifted, said Wednesday that a decision would be made in March. (Patch) Hampton Bays Firefighters Respond To Rollover Crash (Westhampton-Hampton Bays Patch) The Hampton Bays Fire Department responded to a rollover crash on Red Creek Road Tuesday morning, officials said. The single-vehicle crash took place at 10:48 a.m. when the driver hit a telephone pole, officials said. No injuries were reported, fire officials said. Balanced Attack Puts Westhampton Beach Boys Basketball One Win Away From Playoff Berth (27east.com; subscription required.) It's been a banner week for our Westhampton Beach athletes, who continue to bring their best to the proverbial playing field, time and time again.

Today in Westhampton-Hampton Bays:

Link and Learn: Estate Planning in 2022 (12:00 PM)

From my notebook:

Hampton Bays Public Schools: "Hampton Bays Elementary School third grade students in Jennifer Warren’s class got into the Valentine’s Day spirit through a hands-on art project." (Facebook)

Westhampton Free Library: "Dogs and cats in the library! Check out these pics from the program we had on Saturday, Pet Photos with Your True Love." (Facebook)

Hampton Bays Public Schools: "New York State has made a supply of At-Home COVID-19 Rapid Tests available for our students. The District will be hosting a drive-thru from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, 2/9/22 behind HB Middle School." (Facebook)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Hampton Bays: "Looking to hire private duty nurses! - $40-$65 an hour depending on experience, etc. Are you available to help?" (Nextdoor)





Events:

Job listings:

