🌱 Westhampton-Hampton Bays Daily: Shooting Charge + Adopt A Pet

Happy Tuesday, Westhampton-Hampton Bays! The community marked Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Monday. In other news, a local family honored the life of a Hampton Bays woman killed in a head-on crash by vowing to continue the fight against distracted driving. Also, a Hampton Bays man was arrested and charged in the Christmas Day shooting death of a Southampton man in his home, police said. Stay warm and safe, everyone!

Hampton Bays Man Charged In Southampton Christmas Day Shooting Death: PD (Patch) The Southampton man was found dead in his home on Christmas morning, police said. Joan Tyor Carlson Of Sag Harbor Dies January 8 - 27 East (27east.com) Our hears to out to her family. School News, January 20 - 27 East (27east.com) See what's happening at your child's school. Westhampton-Hampton Bays Area Events Calendar: Check Out What's Happening This Week (Westhampton-Hampton Bays Patch) Don't miss a thing with our calendar of events. Westhampton-Hampton Bays Area Adoptable Pets: Tiger, Breezy, Naomi & More (Westhampton-Hampton Bays Patch) You know you can't resist! Who's Hiring In The Westhampton-Hampton Bays Area? See New Local Jobs (Westhampton-Hampton Bays Patch) If you're looking for work, look no further. Family Remembers Hampton Bays Woman: 'Our Lives Were Shattered' (Westhampton-Hampton Bays Patch) Barbara Tocci's family has vowed to keep fighting against distracted driving after losing her in a devastating head-on crash. Suffolk County Government: Coronavirus Case Update For January 15 (Press Release Desk) See were today's numbers stand.





Rocks Rock: DIY Geodes - Hampton Bays Public Library (3:30 PM)

Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center: "Today would have been @bettymwhite ‘s100th Birthday 🥳🎂🎉 . . . Betty White was an American Treasure and an Animal Advocate as well. As our nation mourns her loss a beautiful movement has begun: the #bettywhitechallenge. (Facebook)

Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center: "The Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Jan. 17, 2022, is the 27th anniversary of the day of service that celebrates the Civil Rights leader’s life and legacy. " (Facebook)

East End Volleyball Player Forum: "East End Volleyball Long Beach league registration is now open!! Sign up your team at AVPAmerica.com >schedule>leagues" (Facebook)

