🌱 Westhampton-Hampton Bays Daily: Shooting Charge + Adopt A Pet
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Happy Tuesday, Westhampton-Hampton Bays! The community marked Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Monday. In other news, a local family honored the life of a Hampton Bays woman killed in a head-on crash by vowing to continue the fight against distracted driving. Also, a Hampton Bays man was arrested and charged in the Christmas Day shooting death of a Southampton man in his home, police said. Stay warm and safe, everyone!
First, today's weather:
Sunshine, windy and colder. High: 35 Low: 16.
Here are the top stories today in Westhampton-Hampton Bays:
Hampton Bays Man Charged In Southampton Christmas Day Shooting Death: PD (Patch) The Southampton man was found dead in his home on Christmas morning, police said.
Joan Tyor Carlson Of Sag Harbor Dies January 8 - 27 East (27east.com) Our hears to out to her family.
School News, January 20 - 27 East (27east.com) See what's happening at your child's school.
Westhampton-Hampton Bays Area Events Calendar: Check Out What's Happening This Week (Westhampton-Hampton Bays Patch) Don't miss a thing with our calendar of events.
Westhampton-Hampton Bays Area Adoptable Pets: Tiger, Breezy, Naomi & More (Westhampton-Hampton Bays Patch) You know you can't resist!
Who's Hiring In The Westhampton-Hampton Bays Area? See New Local Jobs (Westhampton-Hampton Bays Patch) If you're looking for work, look no further.
Family Remembers Hampton Bays Woman: 'Our Lives Were Shattered' (Westhampton-Hampton Bays Patch) Barbara Tocci's family has vowed to keep fighting against distracted driving after losing her in a devastating head-on crash.
Suffolk County Government: Coronavirus Case Update For January 15 (Press Release Desk) See were today's numbers stand.
Today in Westhampton-Hampton Bays:
Rocks Rock: DIY Geodes - Hampton Bays Public Library (3:30 PM)
From my notebook:
Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center: "Today would have been @bettymwhite ‘s100th Birthday 🥳🎂🎉 . . . Betty White was an American Treasure and an Animal Advocate as well. As our nation mourns her loss a beautiful movement has begun: the #bettywhitechallenge. (Facebook)
Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center: "The Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Jan. 17, 2022, is the 27th anniversary of the day of service that celebrates the Civil Rights leader’s life and legacy. " (Facebook)
East End Volleyball Player Forum: "East End Volleyball Long Beach league registration is now open!! Sign up your team at AVPAmerica.com >schedule>leagues" (Facebook)
More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!
Featured businesses:
Club Z! In-Home Tutoring Services — (Visit website)
D&J Concepts — (Visit Website)
White Glove Medicine — (Visit website)
Events:
Live Music (January 21)
The Paramount Comedy Series Presents: Tim Dillon “A Real Hero” (3 SHOWS / 2 NIGHTS) (January 21)
Announcements:
Behind The Scoreboard – Babe And A Young Fan (Details)
Animal Communication Sessions. (Details)
For sale:
Vinyl Records for Sale (Details)
Vintage Herman Miller Bikini wire chairs (Details)
Loving the Westhampton-Hampton Bays Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:
Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe
Get your local business listed in front of readers
Send me a news tip or suggestion at lisa.finn@patch.com
That's it for today! I'll catch up with you bright and early tomorrow morning with your next update.
— Lisa Finn
About me: I'm a journalist whose passion is telling the stories of people's lives. This is your site — this is a place for your voice to be heard.I can't wait to speak with all of you.
This article originally appeared on the Westhampton-Hampton Bays Patch