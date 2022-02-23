🌱 Westhampton-Hampton Bays Daily: Starr Boggs Sold + Surfer

Happy Wednesday, neighbors! These are the most important things going on around Westhampton-Hampton Bays today.

First, today's weather:

Clouds breaking; breezy, mild. High: 59 Low: 24.

Here are the top stories today in Westhampton-Hampton Bays:





Starr Boggs Sold to Restaurant Group Behind Rumba, Flora: "The Starr Boggs restaurant, a favorite longtime eatery in Westhampton Beach, officially sold on Friday after many months of speculation about a sale," according to Behind The Hedges (Behind The Hedges) On The Edge: Hampton Bays Native Penny Posthumously Inducted Into East Coast Surfing Hall Of Fame: A surfer's life recognized. (27east.com; subscription required) Six Talented Gardeners Compete to Win the First Official Johnny Appleseed Organic Invitational! A Westhampton Beach woman is one of those competing to win the competition.(PRNewswire) 3 ways to enjoy winter fishing on Long Island: One of the area's favorite sports isn't just for summer. (Newsday; subscription required) Suffolk County Government: Coronavirus Case Update For February 20: See where the region stands as coronavirus cases continue to decline. (Press Release Desk)

Today in Westhampton-Hampton Bays:

Southfork Young Patriots Meeting (8:00 PM)

From my notebook:

Westhampton Free Library: "Download the Libby app and start listening to your next read....free with your library card! (Facebook)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Staller: "Good morning, I’ve been thinking about buying a mattress ,I see all these ones online (lull, purple, Casper, etc)which I’ve never bought a mattress online so I’m a little hesitant. - Any experiences or opinions anyone can share ?" (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Lynn Ave, HB: "My husband is restoring a 1983 pickup truck. He's looking for someone who can do an engine swap. Any recommendations near Hampton Bays?" (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Shinnecock Hills: "Anyone have a custom chimney cap place to recommend? - TIA" (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Hampton Bays: "Hi all. As the weather starts to improve thoughts of swimming pools are popping up. Any referrals for a pool maintenance company for Hampton Bays? Thanks" (Nextdoor)

That's it for today. I'll see you around!

— Lisa Finn

About me: I'm a journalist whose passion is telling the stories of people's lives. This is your site — this is a place for your voice to be heard. I can't wait to hear from you all.

