🌱 Westhampton-Hampton Bays Daily: Theater For Sale + LAX Recruit

Good morning, neighbors! Our top story of the day centers on the Hampton Arts Cinema, a small, twin screen theater in the heart of Westhampton Beach that was an iconic touchstone for many for decades. So many memories in that theater, bringing my son and his friends for movies and sometimes, heading out for a moms' night out on the Tuesdays when there were $5 films. That little theater, it survived the Hurricane of '38, Superstorm Sandy and a fire in 1947 —but it couldn't survive the pandemic. We're sure that whatever plans evolve, the future will be exciting for the spot. But still, as the curtain falls on the theater's final act, our hearts break just a little for a piece of Westhampton Beach, of our collective memories, now gone.

Also in the news today is the inspiring story of a Westhampton Beach High School junior who headed to the U.S. Coast Guard Academy for lacrosse recruiting. She's got big plans for a bright future, and she's already making her hometown proud.

Until tomorrow. Stay warm and safe . . . .

First, today's weather:

Fog with rain and drizzle. High: 47 Low: 41.

Here are the top stories in Westhampton-Hampton Bays today:

Student Visits U.S. Coast Guard Academy For Lacrosse Recruiting (Westhampton-Hampton Bays Patch) Samantha Schaumloffel, daughter of Westhampton Beach head football coach Bryan Schaumloffel, hopes to attend a military service academy after graduation — and sher took the first steps toward her future as she headed to the United States Coast Guard Academy in Connecticut recently for a lacrosse recruiting trip. Curtain Falls On Westhampton Beach Movie Theater, Now For Sale (Westhampton-Hampton Bays Patch) An iconic movie theater in Westhampton Beach survived the Hurricane of '37, Superstorm Sandy, and a devastating fire — but the pandemic signaled the theater's final act. McNamara, A Lawmaker And Landscaper, Offers Adamant Opposition To Gas Leaf Blower Regs (27east.com; subscription required) Discussions on gas-powered legislation spark controvery. Westhampton Beach Girls Need One More Win To Make Playoff Appearance (27east.com; subscription required) Student athletes continue to shine. Suffolk County Government: Coronavirus Case Update (Press Release Desk) See where the positivity rate stands today.

Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center: "Our soon-to-be education groundhog, Allen, says he didn't feel like waking up to see his shadow. Therefore, it looks like it we will have an early spring! Happy Groundhog Day!" (Facebook)

Westhampton Beach Village: "Many thanks to our Department of Public Works crews who worked around the clock in white out conditions to keep our roads cleared. Well done!" (Facebook)

Hampton Bays Public Schools: "Hampton Bays Elementary School second grade students in Suzanne Lewis and Erin McDermott’s class homed in on their writing skills while getting ready for Valentine’s Day." (Facebook)

AVP Juniors: "Earn your bids!! Can’t make it to a February event? Not to worry, each month we will have plenty of other opportunities for you to play! Remember, at 2 star events, bids are awarded to 1st, 2nd and 3rd (2) place finishers!! #avpjuniors" (Facebook)

Westhampton Beach School District: "Good evening WHB Elementary Families! As a kickoff to a month celebrating Diversity and working on social awareness, we hope you all are enjoying our Diversity Chain Family Activity." (Facebook)

Hampton Bays Booster Club: "Less than 2 weeks to Super Bowl. Booster Club Super Bowl Boxes available now $100 a box. Half the $ to the winners other half to The Booster Club for scholarships & HB Athletics." (Facebook)

Westhampton Free Library: "Prepare for 1st Grade by reading simple easy reader books and participating in activities that review phonemic awareness, letter recognition, motor skills, handwriting, and more." (Facebook)









