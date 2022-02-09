🌱 Westhampton-Hampton Bays Daily: Windmill + Airport + Athlete

Good morning, Westhampton-Hampton Bays! Our top story today is about plans to move a windmill with years of history to the Great Lawn, where it will be restored for generations to come. Also, a Westhampton Beach native shines on the Boston College lacrosse team. And Modern Aviation is set to close on the acquisition of Shelter Aviation in Westhampton.

Westhampton Village Seeks To Restore 1870s Windmill On Great Lawn (Westhampton-Hampton Bays Patch) Modern Aviation Closes the Acquisition of FBO assets from Sheltair Aviation at JFK and LaGuardia Airports (KPVI News 6) "The other Sheltair properties under contract, Westhampton, Republic/Farmingdale, and Long Island MacArthur Airports, are expected to close later this quarter." Eagles Picked Atop ACC; Four Named Preseason All-ACC (Boston College Athletics) Belle Smith of Westhampton Beach made her hometown proud. Real Estate Roundup For Westhampton-Hampton Bays Area (Westhampton-Hampton Bays Patch) Take a look at some of the offerings on the table, if you're looking to live where others vacation. Suffolk County Government: Coronavirus Case Update For February 6 (Press Release Desk) See where our corner of the world stands as the positivity rate continues to decline.





Hampton Bays Public Schools: "Hampton Bays Elementary School third grade students in Jennifer Warren’s class got into the Valentine’s Day spirit through a hands-on art project." (Facebook)

Westhampton Free Library: "Dogs and cats in the library! Check out these pics from the program we had on Saturday, Pet Photos with Your True Love 🐶🐱♥️💕" (Facebook)

Westhampton Rotary Club: "Tonight our club heard from Rick Olson, an inspiring Rotarian from Minnesota who has been instrumental in raising funds to help 125,000 Ugandan refugees." (Facebook)

Behind The Scoreboard – No Practice But Lots Of Shoveling Today (Details)

