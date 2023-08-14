WestHartfordfatal police shooting raises 'serious questions' about deadly force, attorney says

Aug. 14—Alexander-Garcia's family including his sister and mother will speak publicly for the first time during a news conference at 2 p.m. Monday.

"Although an investigation is currently underway by the Office of Inspector General, based upon the preliminary status report and careful review of the videos made available, there are serious questions as to the necessity of deadly force in this matter," said attorney Kenneth Krayeske, who is representing the family.

"Mike Alexander-Garcia was unarmed during this interaction with the police, and the situation could have and should have been resolved with non-deadly force," Krayeske said.

The family is fully cooperating with the investigation, seeking justice, reform and the truth, Krayeske added.

WARNING: This body cam footage of the shooting is graphic and may be disturbing to some viewers

Inspector General Robert Devlin, who investigates Connecticut police shootings and use-of-force incidents, on Friday released a preliminary report on his findings.

The report said the incident began when West Hartford police spotted a stolen car occupied by Alexander-Garcia and a second man, who authorities have identified as Lyle Solsbury, 47, near the Westfarms mall around 5 p.m. last Tuesday.

After police deployed stop sticks, the stolen car crashed and the occupants took off running, the report stated.

While Solsbury was apprehended when he tried to run into the nearby woods, the report said Alexander-Garcia attempted several carjackings before getting inside a Toyota RAV4 inside the Town Fair Tire's garage.

According to body and dash cam footage released Friday, Teeter sent his K-9 into the SUV to apprehend Alexander-Garcia. The video then shows Teeter getting inside the vehicle to take Alexander-Garcia into custody.

"Please officer," Alexander-Garcia yelled out, the video shows, as he struggled with the police dog.

As Teeter and the K-9 struggled to apprehend Alexander-Garcia, the suspect backed the SUV out of the garage and drove out of the lot, the report stated.

The video shows Teeter draw his gun with his left hand while the vehicle was in motion.

"I'm going to shoot you," Teeter told him shortly before firing multiple times into the right side of Alexander-Garcia's back, the video showed.

On July 20, Alexander-Garcia walked away from a halfway house where he was completing a 30-month sentence for a first-degree larceny conviction, state Department of Correction officials confirmed Friday.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

