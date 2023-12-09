Westhaven hosts Christmas party for disabled veterans

Dec. 8—Nearly a dozen veterans gathered around a table in the Westhaven Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center at S. Western Road on Friday.

It was time for their annual Christmas party where pizza and cupcakes were served — and where they were given gifts to open later.

For five years, Stillwater resident Gary Boyington has been visiting local nursing homes to bring cheer to disabled veterans at Christmas and other events throughout the year. Along with other volunteers, he typically brings the food and gifts, often paying for the expenses out-of-pocket. Any donations he receives comes from local businesses or nonprofits.

"I want my program to be publicized so that other folks can start helping," Boyington said. "But it's all about these senior veterans that led our way."

Boyington said some of the veterans don't have family anymore, and they need to be recognized.

"I'm just not going to let them be forgotten," Boyington said.

The veterans Christmas party is for veterans like Betty Morris, who served at the U.S. Department of War — also known as the War Department — which was dissolved in 1947.

"She's a hero from way, way back," Boyington said.

It's for veterans like Clyde Adams, who served in the National Guard, the Army and the Navy.

Adams, sporting an orange Cowboys hat, joined the National Guard when he was 16 years old. His mother signed for him, he said. He served for approximately 10 years. He gets around with a cane and wheelchair, and enjoys karaoke and dancing.

"I might be 89, but I still can dance," Adams said, a twinkle in his eye.

The party is for veterans like Frank Adams, who served six years in the National Guard in the 1960s — back when the National Guard was not recognized as much for the work they did.

Sandra Adams, Frank's wife, said her husband loves the military hats and stocking stuffers that Boyington brings.

"They talk about the service that they've done," Sandra said. "He was not recognized as a veteran in the National Guard until just recently."

Frank was a mechanic while in the military, but Sandra said he still doesn't think he's truly a veteran. Today, the National Guard members are recognized because their work is more nationally and internationally based.

Both Frank and Sandra have strong ties to Oklahoma State University. Duck Street is named after Frank's grandmother, Mary Duck, whose father and brother donated land to OSU. Sandra's great-grandfather was Frank Eaton, "Pistol Pete."

During the party, Craig Sisneros, an accounting professor at OSU arrived with Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus and five accounting students. Sisneros is the faculty advisor for the Spears School of Business student organization, Beta Alpha Psi, an honorary organization for accounting students and professionals promoting accounting at OSU through interaction with professors and professional organizations.

Sisneros and his students put together gift bags for veterans, but he wasn't sure who to contact to get them out.

"It was random (but) I called the VFW, and they gave me (Boyington's) number," Sisneros said. "... They said, 'We know who to get you to.'"

Sisneros collected all the names of the veterans at Westhaven and the students prepared the gift bags and cards.

"I've never seen a group that's come out that's so passionate about our veterans," Boyington said.

Sisneros said his grandfather served in World War 1, and his father-in-law served in Vietnam.

"I didn't get to serve because I'm asthmatic," Sisneros said. "... We only get to do what we do because they did what they did."

Sisneros and one student at a time handed out the gift bags and cards, and spoke with each veteran — after which Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus posed with the veteran for a picture.

Cannon Fouts, a senior accounting major, said his grandfather served in the Air Force and his father served in the Army.

"I have a great respect for these guys," Fouts said.