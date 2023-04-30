Westhoff: The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly – April 2023

Pat Westhoff

The Good. After peaking at 9.1% last June, inflation is abating. March numbers came in at a .1% increase over February and a 5.0% increase year to year. This was the smallest 12-month increase since May of 2021 when it became apparent that inflation was not transitory. Despite the 5.0% increase year to year, certain items demonstrated considerably higher year-to-year increases. Food was up 8.5%, energy services were up 9.2%, new vehicles were up 6.1%, and services less energy services were up 7.1%. Within that last category, transportation services were up 13.9% and shelter was up 8.2%. On the downside, overall energy was down 6.4% led by gasoline (down 17.4%) and fuel oil (down 14.2%). Used cars and trucks were down 11.2%.

The Producer Price Index (PPI) is an index that measures the selling prices domestic producers receive for their goods and services. The most current index reading was 140.86, down from the January and February readings of 141.57. When you look back at March of 2022, the reading was 137.04. March’s reading was only 2.8% higher than last year. This is just another index that is trending in the right direction.

The Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation indicator is the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index (PCE). The last reading of that index was 4.6% for February of this year. March’s numbers will be released this coming Friday, April 28th, which is after my deadline. That index reached a high of 5.42% in February of 2022. As you can see, it is down .8% from that reading a year ago. However, to show you how quickly inflation heated up in the last two years, that reading stood at 1.56% in February of 2021. This index has been falling for the last five months so it also is trending in the right direction.

We clearly have a long way to go to get inflation under control. Nonetheless, the historical rise in interest rates by the Federal Reserve is working. The Fed has stated that its goal for inflation is 2% and it will be interesting to see how long it takes to get there.

Story continues

The Bad. The main reason we need to get inflation under control is what it has done to the standard of living of the average American worker. There is a chart which is produced by the Bureau of Labor Statistics titled Average of Private Production and Nonsupervisory Employees in 1982-1984 dollars from March 2013 to March 2023. Those workers’ weekly salaries peaked in January 2021 at $338.57. Those weekly numbers started to slide in 2021 as inflation rose. They hit their low in June of 2022 when inflation hit a high of 9.1% at $322.96. Since that time they have risen slowly and reached a level of $326.40 this past March. That is still a decline of 3.6% over the last 2 years plus. Inflation is an insidious phenomenon as it eats away at our standard of living and clearly hits those at lower income levels harder than anyone else. It erodes our spending power and probably accounts for the current administration’s approval rating on the handling of the economy at a low of 37.4% according to the Real Clear Politics polling average.

The Ugly. The Federal Budget deficit for the first six months of 2023 came in at $1.1 trillion, an increase of $430 billion from the same time last year. Most of us expected the deficit to decline after years of bloated spending related to the Covid pandemic. Government spending was up 13% while revenues dropped 3%. Notable increases in spending included interest on the public debt up 41% or $90 billion, to $308 billion in six months. Welcome to the world of normal interest rates.

Spending on Social Security rose 10% or $61 billion thanks primarily to the 8.7% cost of living adjustment from high inflation. Medicare expenses increased 14% or $49 billion while Medicaid expenses rose 8% or $22 billion. Two other significant increases occurred in the Department of Education whose expenses increased by $35 billion caused primarily by the pause in student debt repayments. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation saw an increase in spending of $29 billion as they dealt with the recent bank failures. Our current total public debt now stands at $31.7 trillion and is climbing. Washington continues its egregious spending, and it looks like it is going to continue. Where are the adults in the room?

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Westhoff: The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly – April 2023