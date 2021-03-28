Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Modestly Overvalued

- By GF Value





The stock of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB, 30-year Financials) is believed to be modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $78.5 per share and the market cap of $14.8 billion, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock is estimated to be modestly overvalued. GF Value for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies is shown in the chart below.





Because Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.14, which is worse than 72% of the companies in Transportation industry. The overall financial strength of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies is 5 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies is fair. This is the debt and cash of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies over the past years:

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $7.6 billion and earnings of $2.17 a share. Its operating margin is 9.85%, which ranks better than 70% of the companies in Transportation industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies at 7 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies is -0.6%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Transportation industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 2.6%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Transportation industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies's ROIC is 3.43 while its WACC came in at 10.51. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies is shown below:

In conclusion, the stock of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Transportation industry. To learn more about Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

