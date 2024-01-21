Westinghouse volunteers set $43K donation record through 'Feed the Hungry' program

Jan. 21—Retirees and former employees of the Westinghouse corporation who want to commit to volunteer service can join the Service Uniting Retired Employees nonprofit, or SURE group, which has been cultivating community service projects for more than three decades.

SURE's latest "Feed the Hungry" campaign marked its 10th year, and donors helped the group set a record with $43,000 in donations to 29 food banks, food pantries and Meals on Wheels programs.

"The ongoing effects of inflation and higher prices for food along with the discontinuation of some federal food programs has continued to drive the demand for these organizations, and they are all so appreciative of our donations in order to help them meet the growing need," said SURE President Ron Weisser of Delmont.

SURE has now surpassed $250,000 in cumulative donations through the "Feed the Hungry" program, which is primarily funded by its annual golf outing.

Donations have benefited 13 food pantries, 11 Meals on Wheels programs and five food banks. Nearly all of them are in southwestern Pennsylvania, with the exception of three food banks supported through SURE membership in Florida and South Carolina.

"In addition to our financial donations, these organizations are also supported by our members who donate their time and energy to support them through volunteering."

SURE members volunteer with more than 200 groups across southwestern Pennsylvania, including the Boy Scouts, AARP, Franklin Regional After School Program, Greater Pittsburgh Food Bank, Meals on Wheels programs and food pantries, Lions Clubs and more.

For information, see WestinghouseSURE.org.

Patrick Varine is a TribLive reporter covering Delmont, Export and Murrysville. He is a Western Pennsylvania native and joined the Trib in 2010 after working as a reporter and editor with the former Dover Post Co. in Delaware. He can be reached at pvarine@triblive.com.