Is WestJet Airlines Ltd. (TSE:WJA) A Financially Sound Company?

While small-cap stocks, such as WestJet Airlines Ltd. (TSE:WJA) with its market cap of CA$2.1b, are popular for their explosive growth, investors should also be aware of their balance sheet to judge whether the company can survive a downturn. Evaluating financial health as part of your investment thesis is vital, since poor capital management may bring about bankruptcies, which occur at a higher rate for small-caps. Here are a few basic checks that are good enough to have a broad overview of the company’s financial strength. Nevertheless, I know these factors are very high-level, so I recommend you dig deeper yourself into WJA here.

How does WJA’s operating cash flow stack up against its debt?

WJA’s debt level has been constant at around CA$2.0b over the previous year which accounts for long term debt. At this current level of debt, the current cash and short-term investment levels stands at CA$1.3b , ready to deploy into the business. Moreover, WJA has generated CA$780m in operating cash flow in the last twelve months, leading to an operating cash to total debt ratio of 39%, signalling that WJA’s operating cash is sufficient to cover its debt. This ratio can also be a sign of operational efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In WJA’s case, it is able to generate 0.39x cash from its debt capital.

Does WJA’s liquid assets cover its short-term commitments?

With current liabilities at CA$2.3b, it appears that the company may not be able to easily meet these obligations given the level of current assets of CA$1.8b, with a current ratio of 0.78x.

TSX:WJA Historical Debt January 6th 19 More

Can WJA service its debt comfortably?

With debt reaching 87% of equity, WJA may be thought of as relatively highly levered. This is not unusual for small-caps as debt tends to be a cheaper and faster source of funding for some businesses. We can test if WJA’s debt levels are sustainable by measuring interest payments against earnings of a company. Ideally, earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) should cover net interest by at least three times. For WJA, the ratio of 7.63x suggests that interest is appropriately covered, which means that lenders may be inclined to lend more money to the company, as it is seen as safe in terms of payback.

Next Steps:

Although WJA’s debt level is towards the higher end of the spectrum, its cash flow coverage seems adequate to meet debt obligations which means its debt is being efficiently utilised. However, its low liquidity raises concerns over whether current asset management practices are properly implemented for the small-cap. Keep in mind I haven’t considered other factors such as how WJA has been performing in the past. I recommend you continue to research WestJet Airlines to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

