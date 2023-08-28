Westlake Village purse thieves sought by Sheriff’s Department

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a group of three thieves who are accusing of stealing a woman’s purse at a Westlake Village restaurant and using the stolen credit cards.

At about 10:45 a.m. on Aug. 13, a customer at Cici’s Café, located at 30990 Russell Ranch Road, had her purse stolen while it was placed on her chair, the LASD said in a news release.

Investigators tied the purloined bag to a group of three people who split up and walked around the restaurant while on their cell phones.

The man in the group actually nabbed the bag and put it in his backpack, the LASD said. Images provided by the LASD show the other two alleged thieves appear to be women.

After the theft, the woman’s credit cards were used at Target and Walmart in Thousand Oaks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Lopez at 818-878-1808.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.

