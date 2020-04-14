Westman Products Converts Leading E-liquid Production Plant to Spray Hand Sanitizers in Under Three Weeks

Meeting Urgent Need to Arrest COVID-19 Virus Spread

ORLANDO, Fla., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Westman Products, LLC, parent company of Monster Vape Labs in Orlando, FL, announced today that it converted 50 percent of its 36,000 square feet liquid manufacturing facility, where it normally makes vaping E-liquids, to make spray hand sanitizer. Manufacturing began on March 17 and by the end of next week, the plant expects to deliver over 500,000 bottles monthly of the 2.0 ounce spray. Special pricing exists for healthcare professionals and first responders.

Westman Products graphic timeline for 3 week conversion of its leading edge liquids facility to help meet demand for hand sanitizer during COVID pandemic. More

Westman is accomplishing several things with this move. It is, of course, responding to a shortage of hand sanitizer to meet demands to arrest spread of COVID-19 virus. More than that, it is positioning itself to its stakeholders, including employees, media and others, that it's doing what's in the public interest, following strong headwinds after the nation saw a backlash of vaping due to a sickness caused by illegally purchased THC vaping products that contained vitamin E.

Even though E-liquid sales remain the breadwinner, leadership remains focused on producing as much hand sanitizer as possible in order to help during the COVID-19 outbreak.

What's so interesting about Westman's move?

It's how quickly they were able to convert and deliver. In fact, CDC immediately shared hand sanitizer standards, which Westman's Chemist formulated. Westman was also able to gain all registrations and accreditations needed for their product including FDA registration and UL certification criteria, and made readily available OSHA compliant Safety Data Sheets (SDS).

These are among reasons why a Kentucky health care system and other customers approached Westman for their newly released product. Another reason is that the facility, less than two years old, is a world-class liquid manufacturing plant. Built with no debt, the owners invested their own profits in the plant, having agreed that they wanted flexibility to manufacture multiple types of liquids over time. One such type is an energy drink, for which they turned down a lucrative contract in March, having determined that hand sanitizer took precedent.

Westman is privately held. Converting to hand sanitizer manufacturing represented a unique opportunity to look at the business and look to its future. The company is exploring an 8 ounce deskside pump sanitizer in response to consumer call. "We're working hard to compete with Purell, Big Pharma, and other manufacturers, like LVMH. Without scaled supply chain costs and volume, it's tough, but we are committed," said Chad Twiggs, chief marketing officer.

He continued, "We are, thanks to our facility, flexible by design. While there's no indication that Clean Hands 24/7 and non-branded sanitizers will be tenured brands -- we want everyone to know that everything produced by Westman Products is of the highest quality."

