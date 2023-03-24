Westminster Abbey bares mosaic floor for coronation
London's Westminster Abbey said visitors will get the chance this summer to follow King Charles' coronation footsteps, getting access for the first time in living memory to an area sealed off to the public. Charles will be crowned on May 6 at the church where coronations for English and British monarchs have been held for the past 1,000 years. As part of special tours to be run in the weeks afterwards, visitors to the Abbey will be able to walk - having taken their shoes off - on the "Cosmati Pavement" near the High Altar where the Coronation Chair will be placed for the service.
