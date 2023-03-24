Westminster Abbey bares mosaic floor for coronation

Associated Press

People who visit London's Westminster Abbey after the coronation of King Charles III will be allowed to stand on the exact spot where he was crowned, but they will need to make sure they don't have holes in their socks for the shoeless tour, designed to protect the abbey's medieval mosaic floor. Abbey officials said Friday that the section of the church's floor known as the Cosmati pavement, where the chair in which Britain's monarchs are crowned has been placed for some 700 years, will be on display during Charles' May 6 coronation after being hidden away under carpets for decades because of disrepair. “Standing on the pavement and feeling that sense of awe of being in the central part of the abbey is a really amazing experience," Scott Craddock, the head of visitor experience at the famous church.