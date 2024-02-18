Westminster cemetery policy restricts proper grieving; views on border security | READER COMMENTARY

Cemetery policy restricts proper grieving

This is in regard to the new rules adopted at the Westminster Historic Cemetery on or about January 2023. In January 2019, I buried my 41-year-old son in the Westminster Cemetery.

This was the second loved one I buried in the cemetery. My husband died in April 2002 and was also buried there. For many years, I donated to the upkeep of the cemetery and received bulletins, etc., regularly.

The management had my phone number and my email address as well as my then-current address. Over the years I have moved to Pennsylvania and back to Maryland, and now reside in Pennsylvania again.

In honoring my late son and husband, I often would place memorials on the grave and I visited frequently to make sure any dead flowers or momentos were removed if they were damaged by weather, etc.

I also had placed garden flags on their graves to indicate different special preferences in sports, military, etc. I never put plastic flowers on their graves and if someone else did, I was quick to remove them. In February 2023, I visited the cemetery and found that all my precious and expensive items had been removed from their gravesites!

I called the cemetery office immediately and a representative informed me that a sign had been posted on the opening gate for a period of time indicating that cemetery personnel would be removing all items on all the gravesites due to the maintenance staff requiring that NOTHING should be on the gravesites that would hinder the upkeep of the gravesites.

That included EVERYTHING … NO EXCEPTIONS! I asked if I could pick the items up, assuming they had at least been kept until proper notification had been established of the owner. I was informed the items had been destroyed.

Imagine, the pain of realizing that everything I had done to honor my loved ones had been not only taken away but destroyed. I paid for those two gravesites and I had Mathias Monuments erect the grave stones for the sites at considerable cost.

I visited on my son’s birthday again recently and I still cannot believe that Westminster Cemetery would have been so insensitive and callous as to put its maintenance staff over its customers. It restrict the owners of the gravesites the capability to grieve their loved ones in a manner which they felt appropriate.

Rosemarie Berkau, Hanover

The immigrant problem is in Biden’s lap

This is in response to Tom Zirpoli’s recent column “GOP playing politics with the border, the truth.” Zirpoli states MAGA Republicans refuse to give Biden additional funding and other measures to secure the border and are not serious about solving the border crisis because of, you guessed it, Donald Trump. Zirpoli also stated, “Unfortunately, MAGA Republicans are in charge and running the circus”.

This three-ring-circus is orchestrated by ringmaster President Biden with border czar Kamala Harris and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandor Mayorkas in the other rings yelling the border is closed, the border is secure.

“]In 2020, Biden reversed 22 Trump policies including Remain in Mexico until asylum is approved. Biden also reinstated Obama’s catch-and-release program, stopped building the wall, stopped funding for cameras/technology etc. You can go online and submit Biden’s asylum Form I-589 in five minutes, or talk to an immigration lawyer right now that’s the truth.

NBC said Biden’s administration let 251,487 migrants cross our southern border in December. More than 8.3 million have crossed the border since he took office.

The fiscal burden of illegal immigration on U.S. taxpayers for their education, welfare, health care, housing etc. could exceed $451 billion per year, according to a report by the House Committee on Homeland Security.

In 2019, Zirpoli’s column “Hypocrisy of Trump’s forced emergency” accused Trump of subverting the U.S. Constitution to divert funds to secure our border. President Trump diverted funds because Congress authorized $48 billion to protect other countries, but Nancy Pelosi said she would not give Trump two cents to build a wall along the southern border.

Spanish-American philosopher George Santayana said, “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” Between the years 376 and 377 a massive number of Goths, pushed south by the Huns, crossed the Danube River into the fertile Roman territory of Thrace requesting asylum and promising to cultivate the land in peace. Roman manpower and logistics, however, could not cope with the flood of immigrants, which led to the Gothic War.

Roman Emperor Valens was defeated by Gothic leader Fritigern at the Battle of Adrianople in the year 378. This was the first of many defeats and events that led directly to the collapse of the Western Roman Empire in 476. So, why doesn’t Zirpoli explain how allowing millions of mostly English illiterate, unvetted, uneducated and unskilled people to invade our country benefits us?

Carl Burdette, Westminster

Border security is a federal problem

I read state Sen. Justin Ready’s letter to his constituents supporting Gov. Greg Abbott’s actions at the Texas border with dismay.

Border security is the jurisdiction of the federal government and not at the state level, which was supported by a recent Supreme Court ruling. The rule of law should matter especially to a Republican Party that touts supporting law and order.

The fact of the matter is the U.S. has needed immigration and border security reform for decades and has been an issue ignored by both Congress and presidents from both political parties.

We currently have a bipartisan reform bill that meets most of what the Republican Party has been wanting and President Joe Biden is willing to sign, but yet is currently not being supported by Republican congressmen because of politics concerning the upcoming presidential election.

The razor wire installed by Texas in the Rio Grande has recently caused the deaths of a mother and two children trying to cross the border illegally. To me, this is a human rights violation. How can a governor who is pro-life use such a deterrent that kills innocent children when other options could be available?

Did you know fentanyl is overwhelmingly smuggled by U.S. citizens almost entirely for U.S. citizen consumers and not by undocumented immigrants? Perhaps stiffer penalties and more stringent searches at legal points of entry would help this problem.

Abbott’s costly actions also do nothing about the problem of undocumented immigrants who arrived mostly through airports and overstayed their visas, which for the last several years account for over half the numbers.

Liuda Galinaitis, Westminster