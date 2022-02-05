🌱 Westminster Fights Development + Mask Mandate + RTD Reimagined

Happy Saturday, neighbors! Here's news you can use about what's going on in and around Lakewood today.

Saturday's weather: Partly sunny today. High: 42 Low: 19.

🏡 Are you a local real estate agent? Let us help you generate leads, build your brand in Lakewood and stand apart from the competition. Click here to learn more.

Here are the five top stories today in Lakewood:

Jeffco Board of Health votes to end mask mandate. The Jefferson County Board of Health voted unanimously this week to end their indoor mask mandate on Feb. 18, assuming that the COVID-19 case count continues to trend down. (CBS4) Westminster group trying to stop approved development. A group of Westminster residents that are opposed to development, are gathering signatures in hopes of overturning a city council decision that would allow an approved housing development to move forward. Another group is asking residents to decline to sign. (7News) Chaffee County wrestles with the influx of dispersed camping. In addition to poorly tended campfires that are raising wildfire fears, the campers are leaving behind trash and human waste that are threatening fresh-water trout-filled rivers. (CO Sun) What RTD is "Re-Imagining" for bus routes in the future? The struggling transit agency is planning to reduce bus service hours to 85 percent of pre-Covid levels by 2027. RTD’s rail lines are not expected be reduced under the plan. (RTD) Denver had 88 hours below freezing this week. It's been a cold, cold week, with more than half of the days this week with below-freezing temperatures. (FOX31)

Today in Lakewood:

From my notebook:

The Lao Tizer Quartet featuring Nelson Rangell coming to the Lakewood Cultural Center Saturday, March 12 at 7:30 p.m. (LCC)

Join a public meeting with RTD. Learn more about adjustments to its bus services beginning in May 2022. The meetings will also discuss additional service changes proposed as part of its Reimagine RTD process. Virtual meetings on Feb. 7 or 8 (RTD)

Story continues

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Events:

Divorce Boot Camp – Vesta Denver, CO Hub (Feb. 8)

Add your event

Loving the Lakewood Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business showcased in front of readers

Send me a news tip or suggestion at lakewoodpatch@gmail.com

Now you're in the loop and ready to start this Saturday. See you all Monday morning for another Lakewood Daily! — Brad K. Evans

This article originally appeared on the Lakewood Patch