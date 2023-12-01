Westminster Home Connection repairs homes so older neighbors can age in place
Through grants and private donors, Westminster Home Connection provides repairs and mobility modifications designed to help people age in place.
Through grants and private donors, Westminster Home Connection provides repairs and mobility modifications designed to help people age in place.
Don’t miss out on this limited-time deal to get a classic look for way less — plus other amazing furniture sales to feather your nest.
Williams faced nine felony charges that carried a penalty of up to 30 years in prison.
It's barely been two months since Rodgers tore his Achilles.
Facing uncertainties at Crystal Palace, Richards still finds joy through national team triumphs and a steadfast focus on the bigger picture.
Educator, author, and advocate Schuyler Bailar lays out six important points of introspection around transgender identity from his new book "He/She/They."
Photographer Prince Gyasi says he handpicked all his models, including Naomi Campbell.
A spokesperson for James and Carter reportedly said the betting had "nothing to do with" James.
Sooo many gift ideas here — and Stephen King's latest is nearly 50% off.
We've picked the best healthy meal kit delivery services to kick-start your year of healthy eating.
Digital watermarks might help content creators better authenticate their online works in an age of generative AI misinformation.
You can get these stocking stuffers fast! The post 10 last-minute stocking stuffers under $5 you can get at Target appeared first on In The Know.
'I don't see hair anywhere,' said a reviewer with multiple dogs — save 35% on this beast while you can.
Say goodbye to mobile messes with this clever multitasker. It's over 40% off.
Alternative investment platform Yieldstreet announced today that it has agreed to acquire Cadre, an online real-estate-focused investment platform aimed at institutional and high net worth investors. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Founded in 2015, Yieldstreet gives people a way to invest in areas like real estate, marine/shipping, legal finance, commercial loans and other opportunities that were previously only open to institutional investors.
Clayful is a platform that enables students aged eight to 18 to connect with a mental health expert within 60 seconds when they need it. The startup said it had raised $7 million in funding from investors, including Google Latino Founders Fund, Reach Capital, Ovo Fund, Common Sense Ventures, Charter School Growth Fund and Wisdom Ventures. Clayful wants to "ensure every student gets a trusted, certified [human] coach in their pockets and/or school device," Maria Barrera, chief executive officer of Clayful said.
Stroud is the fifth player ever to earn both awards in a single month.
The point spread for the NFL's matchup of the year might have been surprising.
The average rate on the popular 30-year fixed mortgage decreased to 7.22% from 7.29% the prior week.
Andy Behrens checks in on who has fantasy managers sweating as we head into Week 13, and there are plenty of big names on the list.
Google is rolling out a number of updates for Messages, including the option to customize the color of chat bubbles.