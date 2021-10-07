Westminster man gets 10 years for Mount Airy home invasion

Oct. 7—A Frederick County Circuit Court judge sentenced a Westminster man to 10 years of incarceration Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to invading a Mount Airy home in 2019.

Eric E. Mooney, 46, entered an Alford plea to home invasion Aug. 24, online court records show. An Alford plea is a type of guilty plea in which a defendant does not admit guilt but concedes that the prosecution has enough evidence to get a conviction.

Donning an "elderly man" costume mask and dressed as a utility worker, Mooney pulled up to a home in the 5300 block of Legion Drive in Mount Airy Oct. 9, 2019, and told the resident he wanted to check the power, according to a news release from the Frederick County State's Attorney's Office. When the victim opened her door, Mooney reportedly rushed at her, grabbed her neck, pushed her inside the house and tied her with zip ties, the release states. He forced the victim to give him the combination to a safe and took about $13,000 in cash plus other valuables.

Sunglasses Mooney wore were found on scene and led police to identifying his DNA in June 2020, according to the state's attorney's office.

Judge Julie Stevenson Solt sentenced Mooney to 25 years with all but 10 years suspended. The state requested 15 years of active incarceration, according to the release, while the defense argued for less than 10. Mooney paid restitution to the victim prior to sentencing.

Mooney's attorney could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday evening.

Upon his release, Mooney will undergo five years of supervised probation.

Follow Mary Grace Keller on Twitter: @MaryGraceKeller