Westminster Mayor Mona Becker ranks renovation of pool top achievement of 2023

Editor’s note: This is the second in a series of stories talking to Carroll County mayors about the past year and looking ahead at plans for 2024.

The City of Westminster had a number of accomplishments during the past year, but at the top of Mayor Mona Becker’s list is completing the two-phase $3.5 million renovations at the Westminster Community Pool.

The pool, which was closed for the entire summer of 2022, reopened on Memorial Day with a new waterslide, an additional racing lane, and four family restrooms that comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Phase two was completed in October, and included a splash pad, a new aquatic recreation area with shallow waters, a giant surfboard, shark and shark fin that spray water, and large umbrellas to keep pad splashers shaded. The attraction also features a zero-depth entry, a gentle slope that allows pool-goers to wade into the water at their own pace, to ensure access for those with disabilities.

An August 2019 audit by Maryland-based Lothorian LLC found that the 35-year-old municipal pool’s shell was leaking water and that the filtration system’s capacity needed to be upgraded. The company, working with the Westminster Recreation and Parks Department, suggested both basic repairs and more elaborate plans for a new splash pad and lap pool.

Becker was elected the City of Westminster’s first female mayor in 2021 and had previously served on the Common Council, from 2015 to 2019. Her term as mayor expires in 2025.

Becker, who serves with a five-member Common Council, recently announced that the city received $5 million in federal grants that will allow Westminster to ensure a consistent water supply and replace a water main on Route 27. Becker said the funding will result in “increased economic growth for the city.”

We asked the mayor, who also works as a physics and chemistry teacher at Westminster High School, to reflect on the past year and look ahead to 2024.

What were the city’s top accomplishments in 2023?

(In addition to completing renovations at the Westminster Community Pool), we also received permission from MDE to move ahead with PUREWater Westminster. We spent significant time in Annapolis working with our delegation on this issue, which required new legislation to pass the state government. We renovated the historic clock tower on Main Street. We also have made significant strides at Wakefield Valley Park.

What are the top priorities and issues the city is facing in 2024?

We should break ground on our PUREWater facility next year. We are leading the region in water reuse — this will be the first facility of its kind in Maryland. When completed this will help alleviate the water issues we face in Westminster. The Clubhouse at Wakefield Valley Park will be renovated and be ready to open to the public, hopefully, by the end of the year. We will celebrate the opening of phase 2 at the Westminster Community Pool as well. And as always we strive every day to make Westminster a place where people like to work, live and enjoy.

How would you describe the city’s relationship with the county government?

We have a good relationship with our commissioners. We celebrated the opening of the new East Middle School located within the city limits. The commissioners awarded funding for the city toward our PUREWater facility. We continued to work together on issues related to public safety and policing.

How do you see the city/county working relationship going into 2024?

We are working with the county as they expand their government footprint through a new building for the Sheriff’s Office and State’s Attorney’s Office. We will continue to work together in the area of public safety and policing.