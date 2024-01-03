Westminster woman indicted for killing husband refuses mental health evaluation

Jan. 2—By Sherry Greenfield — sgreenfield@baltsun.com

PUBLISHED:January 2, 2024 at 2:53 p.m.| UPDATED:January 2, 2024 at 2:55 p.m.

The murder trial for a Westminster woman, indicted in the March 2023 beating death of her husband, was postponed Tuesday because a competency evaluation has not yet been completed. The trial for Gail Joy D'Anthony, 76, was set to begin next week.

D'Anthony appeared in Carroll County Circuit Court Tuesday for a competency hearing in front of Judge Fred Hecker. Hecker said that a mental health evaluation had not yet taken place because D'Anthony refused to meet with a doctor unless her attorney was present.

The judge told D'Anthony Tuesday that a defendant in Maryland does not have the right to have a lawyer present when meeting with a doctor, though they do have the right to have an attorney present in the courtroom. Hecker scheduled a new competency hearing for Jan. 9 in Carroll County Circuit Court, to allow time for D'Anthony to be evaluated by a doctor from the Maryland Department of Health.

Hecker said that D'Anthony's murder trial, which was scheduled to start Jan. 8, would be postponed until the competency evaluation and hearing could be held.

D'Anthony was arrested June 21 in Cumberland, Allegany County, and was transported to the Carroll County Detention Center, where she has been held since without bond. She was indicted in July on felony murder charges in the March 1 killing of her husband, John D'Anthony III, 72, at their home in the 300 block of Royer Road. She was charged with first- and second-degree murder and vulnerable adult abuse of a family member, according to court documents.

On Dec. 20, D'Anthony's attorney, from the Carroll County Office of the Public Defender, raised the question of her competency to stand trial. During that hearing Carroll County Circuit Judge Brian DeLeonardo ordered a mental health evaluation and a competency hearing.

D'Anthony appeared in court Tuesday in a wheelchair.

Hecker questioned her repeatedly on whether she remembered refusing to meet with the mental health doctor unless her attorney was present. D'Anthony, who wore a jail-issued orange jumpsuit, repeatedly said she didn't remember.

D'Anthony said she wasn't a lawyer and didn't understand what the judge was telling her. D'Anthony said she heard him but didn't understand the "sentences" coming out of his mouth.

"I'm not required to have a lawyer with you when a doctor talks to you," Hecker explained. "I'm the judge. I have to make the decision on whether you can stand trial or not."

Hecker told D'Anthony she needs to cooperate with the mental health evaluation, or the court will have to make the determination as to whether she can stand trial.

According to a news release from the Carroll County State's Attorney's Office, Westminster police officers and emergency medical personnel were called to the D'Anthony home March 1, 2023, for a report of a cardiac arrest. When they arrived, they found John D'Anthony dead. His body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner where an autopsy determined that he had suffered extensive injuries, including blunt force trauma throughout his body, lacerations to his mouth, a broken neck, a broken right rib, two black eyes and large contusions to his hands and forearms, the news release stated. The medical examiner determined that John D'Anthony's injuries were not the result of a fall or a natural death and ruled his death a homicide.

Share this:

— Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

— Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

—