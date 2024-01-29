Westminster's contaminated well problem has spread to Fitchburg - what's happening?

The Westminster PFAS-contaminated well problem has now spread to Fitchburg.

It's been exactly two years since the discovery of the forever chemical PFAS6 leaking into private drinking water wells from the raw compost material in the Massachusetts Natural Fertilizer facility at 65 Bean Porridge Hill Road in Westminster. The number of contaminated properties has grown to nearly 300 private wells and the chemical was recently discovered in a West Fitchburg neighborhood as well.

Since the discovery of the contamination, and under the supervision of the state Department of Environmental Protection, Lessard Environmental Inc., an environmental consulting firm, and Lawson & Weitzen LLP, a law firm, have worked together to remediate the growing contaminated area.

The Westminster PFAS study area has grown to nearly 300 contaminated private wells. Lessard Environmental, INC discovered 26 more contaminated wells at Victoria Lane, a West Fitchburg community, as well as one private well in Winchendon.

Both Lessard and Lawson & Weitzen continue to execute the Immediate Remediation Action Plan created two years ago. All well owners affected by the contamination still have free access to bottled water services. Testing of already identified contaminated wells is done every three months, along with precautionary sampling of potentially contaminated private wells.

Here is what's new with the ongoing Westminster PFAS issue.

Spreading into West Fitchburg

All 26 addresses on Victoria Lane, a West Fitchburg neighborhood, had the homeowners' private wells sampled and all tested positive for significant levels of PFAS6 concentration.

Consistent monitoring of the PFAS study area at the Massachusetts Natural Fertilizer facility, which is the investigation site, results in data on the flow pattern of the concentration plume. This data collected at the several sampling wells at the site led Lessard and MassDEP to suspect the plume had flowed into the Fitchburg neighborhood.

The plume continues to spread outside of Westminster as another contaminated well was discovered at Gardner Road in Winchendon.

Public Water Connections

Lessard Environmental determined there were space limitations at three South Ashburnham Road properties in Westminster, and as a result, could not install POET systems, which remove the chemicals from the water, at those homes.

MassDEP requested those properties be connected to the Westminster municipal water system. Since last December, those three properties have been connected to the municipal water system.

There have been no more requests from the DEP to connect another property to the municipal water system.

Are stockpiles finally covered?

The Immediate Remediation Action Plan modification was submitted last year to cover stockpiles of raw organic compost material properly at the Massachusetts Natural Fertilizer facility, and Lessard is still awaiting approval from MassDEP to cover the stockpiles.

The uncovered stockpiles continue to leak PFAS concentration into the soil and surface water that flows into neighboring wetlands and private properties. Lessard Environmental President Larry Lessard said they have sampled several stockpiles of raw organic material, and 11 of the piles have a high level of PFAS concentration. He said due to limited resources, when they get approval from MassDEP to cover the piles properly, those 11 piles are the ones being covered.

Well drilling now permitted

On Jan. 17, the Westminster Board of Health lifted the well moratorium placed in August 2022 that prevented any well drilling in the PFAS-contaminated study area.

The board also approved new conditions for any future well drilling applications within the PFAS-contaminated area. An applicant is subjected to a 20-day comment period since the contaminated area is a Public Involvement Plan site administered by MassDEP. The applicant must submit a Release Abatement Measure Plan done by a Licensed Site Professional and pre-approved by MassDEP before the Board of Health reviews it.

The applicant must also attach a recorded Deed Notice that says they will be responsible for all costs related to the well. These costs include but are not limited to the treatment of any PFAS contamination and the proper disposal of any and all contaminated substances from the well.

