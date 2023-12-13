Westmont Borough passes budget with no tax increase, eyes light commercial district

Dec. 13—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Westmont Borough Council on Tuesday night unanimously approved a $2.8 million 2024 budget that does not include a tax increase.

The council is also setting the stage to begin developing a zoning ordinance that would allow for a light commercial district.

A light commercial district could encompass an area from Tioga Street to Wyoming Street, allowing small businesses including bed-and-breakfasts and small retail offices, Westmont Borough zoning officer Mark Walker said during the council's monthly meeting at the 1000 Luzerne St. municipal building.

The language of the zoning ordinance amendment would maintain the character of the neighborhood "so we don't end up with a Dollar General," Walker said.

Meetings of the borough's planning commission and public hearings would be scheduled in the new year when a proposal for a light commercial zone is prepared, he said.

The council is also preparing to enact a business privilege or mercantile tax on businesses in the borough sometime in 2024.

However, the state law that allows boroughs to enact the tax has been amended so that only a flat-rate tax can be enacted, not a percentage of revenue, borough Solicitor Michael Parrish said.

"It will not be as lucrative as we once thought," Parrish said.

The initial proposed budget tentatively included $20,000 in revenue from a mercantile tax in 2024, but that was scratched from the budget passed on Tuesday because the actual amount, based on a flat-rate tax, would be far less.

Even with the mercantile tax revenue eliminated and an added $20,000 from the general fund allocated to fire protection since the proposed budget was passed 30 days ago, the final budget still projects a budgetary surplus of more than $90,000 in 2024.

"I'm glad to say that we will not be raising taxes," Councilman William Stasko said upon presenting the budget for approval.

Stasko also noted that Westmont Borough's overall percentage of contributions owed to the inter-municipal West Hills Regional Police Department's budget has decreased, but that the department's overall expenses have increased, resulting in higher expenses to the borough for police service in 2024.

Westmont's $2.8 million spending plan includes $782,746 for the police department.