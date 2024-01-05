Westmont Hilltop rec commission holds first meeting, eyes Ridge development, new facility

Jan. 5—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — The newly created Westmont Hilltop Recreation Commission held its inaugural meeting on Wednesday night at the Westmont Borough Municipal Building.

The commission's chairman, Rob Gleason, reported that the commission has been awarded two grants by the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources through the efforts of state Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township.

One grant is for $65,000 to fund the employment of a professional parks and recreation director, and the other is for $29,000 to fund the development of a master plan for the use of The Ridge property on Route 271 in Upper Yoder Township.

"There are a lot of trails and opportunities out there at The Ridge," Gleason said in a follow-up interview on Thursday. "I'm excited about that."

He said the master plan for the 52-acre recreational property may include beginner ski slopes, bike trails, and trails that connect The Ridge to the 70-mile-long Laurel Highlands Hiking Trail.

Gleason said after the commission's inaugural meeting that studies are beginning for the development of a recreation center with aquatics at the Goucher Street site of the former Westmont Hilltop Elementary School, which was recently demolished.

The idea of a recreation center was supported by parents who attended a 2022 public hearing on the formation of the recreation commission.

Many of them said they were spending money for their children to participate in leagues at recreation centers outside the Westmont Hilltop community.

A consultant's survey also showed a high level of public interest in an indoor facility and swimming pool.

The commission is planning for a recreation center akin to The Bridge Sports Complex in Bridgeport, West Virginia, Gleason said.

Such an undertaking could cost $30 million to $50 million.

"People say, 'Where are you going to find the money?' " Gleason said Thursday. "We'll find the money. Where there is a will, there is a way."

Gleason said the commission's focus is on completing the study for the recreation center, again by seeking more input from the public, and then figuring out how to pay for building it.

"It will take time to do it, but I'm optimistic we can bring it to conclusion in the next couple of years," he said.

With the growing popularity of pickleball and local school sports teams' constant demand for gym space, Gleason said that he foresees the existing recreation center for the West Hills community, The Westmont Grove, 1000 Edgehill Drive, continuing operations even after the new recreation center is built.

The new recreation commission is the result of a study financed in part by a peer-to-peer grant from the Keystone Recreation, Park, and Conservation Fund under the administration of the DCNR's Bureau of Recreation and Conservation.

The $12,000 grant paid for a survey that began in 2021 and was conducted by recreation consultant James J. Watenpool. More than 30 people attended the public hearing in November 2022 to give input as Watenpool wrote his final feasibility plan for the new recreation commission.

The new Westmont Hilltop Recreation Commission replaces West Hills Recreation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organized by Westmont Borough and Upper Yoder Township in 2014 to replace a recreation commission that was created in 1972 by Westmont Borough, Southmont Borough, Upper Yoder Township and Westmont Hilltop School District.

That original commission disbanded after a controversy among the member governments.

The new commission includes Westmont Borough, Upper Yoder Township and Westmont Hilltop School District. Southmont Borough did not choose to participate in the new commission.

Members of the new commission are Westmont Hilltop school directors Gleason and Bill Carney; Upper Yoder Township Supervisors Paul Pioli and Sue Konvolinka; and Westmont Borough Councilmen Chris DelSignore and Bill Stasko.

Gleason was elected chairman, Carney vice chairman, DelSignore secretary and Stasko treasurer.

John Messina was elected solicitor and Megan Stasko, who was the executive director of West Hills Recreation, will continue as executive director of the new commission. All current programs of the former West Hills Recreation will continue, Gleason said.

The commission's bylaws call for a seventh member to be selected at large by the commissioners.

Any resident of Westmont Borough or Upper Yoder Township who is interested in serving on the commission is asked to send a letter of interest by Jan. 31 to Rob Gleason, chairman, Westmont Hilltop Recreation Commission, 222 Fair Oaks Drive, Johnstown, Pa. 15905.

The commission is scheduled to meet on the first Monday of each month at the Westmont Borough Municipal Building, 1000 Luzerne St.