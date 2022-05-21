Westmont Hilltop school police officer resigns after less than four months

May 21—Westmont Hilltop School District's school police officer said on Friday that she resigned from her job effective Thursday, citing as the reason a lack of the support needed to be successful in her position.

"What ultimately led me to my decision — I was unable to do my job effectively and efficiently," Karissa Grossman said.

Grossman was hired in February after authorities thwarted an alleged school shooting plot targeting Westmont Hilltop Junior-Senior High School in December. Teenagers Preston Hinebaugh and Logan Pringle have been charged in connection with that alleged plot.

Following those events, Westmont Hilltop parents and community members expressed concern over a lack of police presence in the district and repeatedly called for a school resource officer (SRO) to be hired.

The school board had created a SRO position years prior and later changed the job description to that of a school police officer (SPO).

A SRO is an employee of a police force who works at a school, while a SPO is a school district employee who is not associated with any police force, but still acts in a policing capacity.

The move to hire a SPO instead of a SRO drew criticism from some community members, but the board moved forward with hiring Grossman, who is a U.S. Army National Guard veteran and former Ohio state trooper. She's also worked locally for municipal law enforcement departments.

Grossman said she faced adversity in the schools and the community from the start.

That included personal attacks on her character and career, she said. There were also questions about her authority in the district.

"I was just looked at as another school employee and not a police officer," she said.

The former SPO said she left her job amicably and told district administrators that she'd be willing to return in the future as an SRO, because then she'd have the support needed to do the job effectively — the backing of a police force.

Grossman was hired Thursday as a part-time officer in Upper Yoder Township.

Both Superintendent Thomas Mitchell and school board President Robert Gleason declined to comment this week on the situation involving Grossman because it is a personnel matter.