Westmont Hilltop schools closed Tuesday over threat; Forest Hills stepping up security

Jan. 31—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — All Westmont Hilltop School District schools will be closed on Tuesday after a threatening note was found taped to an exterior door on Monday morning at Westmont Hilltop High School, district leaders said.

Meanwhile, Forest Hills School District officials are stepping up security measures after elementary school students allegedly made a threat during the weekend.

The threatening note at Westmont Hilltop High School was discovered at around 8 a.m. Monday. After police officers arrived at the school and video footage collected by administrators was reviewed, high school students and staff were dismissed early under police supervision at around 11 a.m.

Superintendent Thomas Mitchell announced on Monday evening that Westmont Hilltop schools would stay closed on Tuesday as the investigation continues.

"We will continue to assist in any way possible to resolve this situation as quickly as possible," he said.

Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said in a statement on Monday night that police are conducting an "in-depth investigation" into the threat.

Upper Yoder Township police on Monday night released a security camera photo of a suspect allegedly connected to the threat. Police Chief John Blake said that the person has dark hair and a slender build and was wearing a pink sweatshirt, black-and-white shoes and glasses.

He said that police have discovered that the threatening note was placed at 1:48 a.m.

Numerous interviews were conducted on Monday, Blake said, and the majority of interviewees were eliminated as suspects.

As the investigation continues, police will submit evidence to the crime lab for further analysis.

Blake will review more video footage at Westmont on Tuesday.

"Westmont Hilltop School District was clearly ready to properly react to this incident," Neugebauer said. "Both the school administration and law enforcement's response to this situation is another example of how seriously we take the safety of our schools and students. School is meant to be a safe place for our youth to learn and grow, and law enforcement officers will continue to investigate this matter to its conclusion.

"It was heartwarming that many students were thanking officers as they were leaving school. Students should know and understand that officers are here for them and appreciate their support."

Mitchell thanked the law enforcement officers and other first responders who handled Monday's incident, as well as students and staff for their cooperation.

"We conduct multiple safety trainings throughout the year, and everyone's actions were consistent with the training they received," Mitchell said. "Unfortunately, our society requires preparation for serious and threatening situations. Everyone was calm and supportive throughout the entire process."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Upper Yoder Township police at 814-255-6227, call the Cambria County non-emergency number at 814-472-2100 or use the anonymous Safe2Say tipline to report any information about the incident.

At Forest Hills School District, administrators were alerted at lunchtime Monday about an alleged threat made outside the school during the weekend. The district notified Adams Township police about the alleged threat and launched an investigation alongside law enforcement.

Forest Hills Superintendent David Lehman said that about six students were interviewed on Monday, in addition to home visits that were conducted.

"There's nothing credible at this point," he said.

Lehman added that there will be an increased security presence at the school district for the rest of the week out of an abundance of caution.

These are the latest in a string of recent threats against area schools.

A Ferndale Area High School student was charged after making threats of violence against Conemaugh Valley High School students and parents earlier this month.

Greater Johnstown High School also received two threats, back-to-back, on Jan. 16 and 17 that led to the cancellation of classes in the entire district for the following days. Two Greater Johnstown students were charged for those incidents.

Richland School District administrators and Richland Township police also jointly investigated an alleged threat on Jan. 23. That report was deemed to be unfounded.