Westmont Hilltop seniors gain teaching experience through AmeriCorps positions

Jan. 29—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Westmont Hilltop High School seniors interested in education are getting first-hand experience in their own district through a new program that started in January.

Five students have signed on to become AmeriCorps members and serve in the elementary school alongside several teachers.

"I just through the opportunity was not worth passing up," 12th-grader Kendall Roman said.

She's serving with classmates Lindsey Anderson, Olivia Berish, Sidney Pastorek and Amanda Rice.

All five plan to attend college in the fall and study some type of education track.

For Roman, that's special education and early childhood education at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

"I have such a heart for kids with special needs," she said.

Anderson is also interested in special education and also plans to attend IUP.

When the girls were approached by their principal, William Aurandt, about the AmeriCorps role, they said they thought it made perfect sense.

Each day they spend the morning at the high school completing classes toward graduation, and after lunch venture to the elementary to serve in their placement classrooms.

Anderson is in the autistic support room helping Brittany Patrick while Roman is with her third-grade teacher Jocelyn Moore.

Both are passionate about education and are interested in returning to Westmont for work after college.

Superintendent Thomas Mitchell said that's the goal of the new program.

The teacher shortage is a national problem, but it can have a local solution, he added.

"We're trying to create our own pipeline into the classroom," Mitchell said.

The idea is to have students gain experience prior to going to college, and once their schooling is complete, and there's an opening, a job within the district could be offered to them.

"We've known these kids their entire lives," Mitchell said. "Why wouldn't we want them to come back?"

Roman, Anderson and Berish adamantly agreed, noting that they would love to return to their alma mater after college.

They all said it makes the most sense.

Mitchell said the goal of any school or community is to have the youth come back and at Westmont building relationships with the students is a cornerstone of the institution.

Anderson said she's enjoyed working in the elementary and has always wanted to be an advocate for children, noting that she went for years without an ADHD diagnosis that, when made, helped her tremendously.

"I personally love it," she said about the position.

Roman agreed, adding that the service so far has been "super fun" and Berish has had the same experience.

"I absolutely love being able to come down here and work with the kids," Berish said.

She also plans to pursue teaching career in special education and early childhood education after high school but is undecided on a college or university.

Moore is appreciative of the second set of hands in the classroom.

"It's a wonderful experience," she said. "Just having an extra person for small groups makes a huge difference on their education."

Each student participating is receiving a stipend through AmeriCorps, is participating in the school's work release program and can qualify for aid toward their future student loans.

Adam Wilfong, elementary assistant principal and AmeriCorps coordinator, said the program opens a lot of doors for students, noting the benefits of early access to a classroom for future educators.

He said the district has worked with the program on and off for roughly 15 years and it's always been a positive experience.

Each year, Wilfong applies for a large number of AmeriCorps service members, and the organization always supplies them.

With the early success of the elementary offering, Mitchell said administrators are exploring similar secondary school options.