Westmont officials: Investigation determines no danger after Safe2Say tip

Mar. 28—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — In response to "rumors and misinformation about a perceived security incident," Westmont Hilltop School District Superintendent Thomas Mitchell alerted parents on Tuesday that a recent investigation turned up no credible danger to students or staff.

The alleged incident reportedly involved an elementary student who compiled a list of peers' names and that information was reported to the Safe2Say tip line on Monday.

"As is typical in any potentially threatening situation, the school district immediately contacted the West Hills Regional Police Department and they began their investigation," Mitchell said in a release. "The student was interviewed by both law enforcement and school district personnel. The incident was determined as non-threatening and was handled in accordance with the student discipline policy."

Mitchell added that Westmont officials also alerted the students' guardians of this situation.

He assured parents that the district's students and faculty are safe, and that the existing threat-assessment procedures are continually being followed in collaboration with local law enforcement, the school police officer and mental health agencies.