Westmont Restaurant Week continues with special deals
Get a taste of Westmont's restaurant scene! Westmont Restaurant Week features specials at $10, $20, $30 and $40.
Hendrick Motorsports is offering 40 examples of a 40th anniversary Chevrolet Camaro SS 1LE to celebrate 40 years in NASCAR and 14 championships.
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said 20% of "leading edge logic" chips can be made in the US by the end of the decade. The US currently makes 0%.
The Clippers have unveiled a fresh new logo and uniforms that will debut at the start of the 2024-25 season.
Credit cards with high interest rates can threaten your financial security — credit card float could be the first sign of danger.
Houston beat both Iowa State and Baylor last week to maintain its lead in the Big 12.
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday is hearing arguments on whether laws proposed by Texas and Florida to ban social media companies from removing content are constitutional. Here's everything you need to know about the case.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that Israeli forces will push into Rafah with or without a temporary ceasefire agreement, and bristled at Biden’s suggestion that their response in Gaza has been "over the top."
Hot on the heels of the successful completion of its grid-connected geothermal power plant in Nevada, Fervo Energy is raising $221 million per SEC documents, TechCrunch has exclusively learned. Previous geothermal plants have only scratched the surface by accessing hot springs or shallower rock formations. Once those wells are drilled, Fervo then strings them with fiber optic cables connected to a range of sensors.
One of the challenges for alternative proteins, particularly plant-based, is developing a product that mimics the taste of traditional meat. The company is making “hybrid meat, dairy and eggs” it says, by combining traditional animal proteins with plant-based ingredients. Aviel Even and Michael Kaholi, who founded the company in 2022, hope to address texture by developing recombinant animal matrix proteins made from carbon dioxide to make alternative meat and seafood.
Ford has halted shipments of its 2024 F-150 Lightning EV pickup and only just started shipping its brand new 2024 F-150 gas-powered truck after a multi-week delay, due to quality checks.
The small and speedy K-Express brewer is perfect for the java-lover in a hurry. Could 15,400 reviewers be wrong?
There's no doubt as to who is the No. 1-ranked player in fantasy baseball this season. But who could knock him off that spot? Fred Zinkie reveals his candidates.
Google is hopeful it will soon be able to "unpause" the ability of its multimodal generative AI tool, Gemini, to depict people, per DeepMind founder, Demis Hassabis. Google suspended the Gemini capability last week after users pointed out the tool was producing historically incongruous images, such as depicting the U.S. Founding Fathers as a diverse group of people, rather than only white men. Instead he suggested the issue was caused by Google failing to identify instances when users are basically after what he described as a "universal depiction."
The Anker Soundcore Space A40 is the top pick in our guide to the best budget wireless earbuds, and a new sale at Amazon has brought it down to $53.
All of the LG 2023 C3 Series OLED TVs are currently on sale. The 83-inch model has the biggest discount available, with $1,800 knocked off its sticker price.