Westmont schools chief: 2 students found with knives

Apr. 20—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Multiple knives were found in the possession of two students in the Westmont Hilltop Junior-Senior High School building on Tuesday.

Two separate searches were conducted.

"The administration was alerted to the situation by a student and the administration and school police officer immediately isolated the students and recovered the weapons," according to a notification sent out by Westmont Hilltop School District Superintendent Thomas Mitchell late in the afternoon. "Through our initial investigation, there was no direct threat to students or employees. We have consulted with our legal counsel and referred the incident to local law enforcement to continue the investigation. The district will follow their recommendation and all charges that apply will be filed."

Upper Yoder Township Police Department responded to the incident.

"The first student that was caught with a knife stated he was carrying a knife for his protection against another student," John Blake, the department's acting chief, said. "That other student happened to be carrying a knife as well."

Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer added: "As a result, two juveniles will be charged in juvenile court. Obviously, given the rules around juveniles, I can't comment any further relative to that."

Neugebauer and Mitchell commended the student who notified an adult at the school.

"Our response will reflect the seriousness of the situation when we receive a report of a weapon or threat within our schools," Mitchell wrote.

In December, two teenagers — Logan J. Pringle, 17, and Preston R. Hinebaugh, 16 — were arrested on multiple charges, stemming from an alleged plot for a shooting at Westmont's high school.

Regarding the students who allegedly had the knives on school property, Mitchell wrote: "Unfortunately, these situations are commonplace in our culture and I am concerned they will continue to occur without the action of all members of our communities."

The incident occurred just a week after four juveniles, who have not been publicly identified, were taken into custody for allegedly driving past Greater Johnstown Middle School and displaying an airsoft gun.