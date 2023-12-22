Westmont student makes finals in U.S. Senate Youth Program

Dec. 22—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Chanith Jayasooriya has a passion for community service, and this year he leveraged his interest in that field for an application to the U.S. Senate Youth Program, in which he was one of 10 finalists from Pennsylvania.

The Westmont Hilltop High School junior wasn't selected as one of the state's two delegates, but he considers making it to the last round out of numerous applicants as an accomplishment in itself.

"It was very, very gratifying," Jayasooriya said.

He added that he considers his finalist status validation of the hard work he's done and believes it can be used as a source of pride and to benefit his service to the school and community.

Jayasooriya has served in both junior and senior high student councils at his school, is the Pennsylvania Association of Student Councils president-elect who will take over in February, is a member and officer of Westmont's Technology Student Association, is a mentor at Outdoor Odyssey and is on the state leadership committee for the Four Diamonds Mini-THON.

The student applied for the youth Senate offering in October after learning of the program through the commonwealth's Association of Student Councils.

This program started in 1963 and is a week-long program sponsored by the United States Senate for exceptional high school students interested in pursuing careers in public service. To qualify, students such as Jayasooriya must be actively serving in high-level elected or appointed leadership positions.

"The mission of the United States Senate Youth Program is to provide a yearly opportunity for selected students to gain an in-depth view of the Senate and the federal government overall as well as a deeper understanding of the interrelationship of the legislative, judicial and executive branches," according to the organization's website. "The program provides a foundation of knowledge and encouragement for those considering a future of public service on the local, state or national level."

This year, the 62nd annual group will visit Washington from March 2 through 9.

During that time, the delegates will hear policy addresses by senators, officials from the Departments of State and Defense, cabinet members, and directors of other federal agencies.

They'll also participate in meetings with the president and a justice of the U.S. Supreme Court.

Jayasooriya was intrigued by the program and behind-the-scenes look at the government.

Although he didn't make it this year, he said the process of applying allowed him to take a deeper look at himself, and interacting with the other delegates was a great networking opportunity, Jayasooriya said.

Jonathan Rutledge, Westmont Hilltop educator and student council adviser, said Jayasooriya would have been a good fit for the program based on his numerous positive qualities.

"He works really hard in pretty much every facet I see him," he said.

Rutledge also pointed out Jayasooriya's good leadership skills, compassion for others, great listening skills and ability to communicate effectively.

"He's a genuinely nice kid," the educator said.

Jayasooriya said he'll likely apply for the Senate program again next year when he's a senior.

Until then, he said he's thankful for the support from his teachers and district administrators and will continue to serve the school with pride.