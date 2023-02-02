Westmont students to return to school with increased police presence

Feb. 2—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — After missing school for two days due to a threat, Westmont Hilltop School District students will return to class on Thursday with an increased police presence and start the day with a two-hour delay.

"In consultation with our law enforcement partners and with authorization from the board of school directors, we have made a collective determination to reopen the school district tomorrow," Superintendent Thomas Mitchell said on Wednesday.

He noted that many factors were considered in making this decision, such as the nonspecific nature of the threat and the fact that no additional threats were made after the first.

School officials have said that the message that was found did not identify a place, timeline or person, but was deemed credible by authorities.

Additional officers from Upper Yoder Township, West Hills Regional and the Cambria County District Attorney's Office will be at the elementary and junior-senior high schools on Thursday "to make sure the school day operates safely."

The two-hour delay will allow educators to prepare for the class after two days out of school.

"Before students arrive, teachers will be provided with information to prepare them to address student questions and concerns," Mitchell said in a message to parents.

"Additionally, we will begin the student day at the high school with a virtual meeting to identify relevant resources for students who may be experiencing difficulties as a result of the situation."

He added that school officials understand that this is a difficult and stressful time and that, as soon as more information regarding the investigation can be shared, it will be.

Because the investigation is ongoing, it would be inappropriate and potentially jeopardize the case to do so now, Mitchell said.

Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said no arrests have been made in the case, but the investigation is ongoing.

Story continues

He added that school district officials have cooperated fully and that law enforcement from several local, county, state and federal agencies continue to work the case and check into tips as they come in.

The note detailing violent acts was found at 8 a.m. Monday.

Video footage showed the person who placed the message on an outside door at the high school in the early hours of the morning Monday.

High school students were released early because of the incident.

Authorities released a photo of the person Monday night and said the suspect has glasses and dark hair, is slender and was wearing a pink hoodie, dark pants and black-and-white shoes.

John Blake, the Upper Yoder Township police chief, returned to Westmont high school on Tuesday to review additional footage and previously said evidence was submitted to the state crime lab for further analysis.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Upper Yoder Township Police Department by calling 814-255-6227.

Tips can also be sent via the Safe2Say tipline — at www.safe2saypa.org/tip or 1-844-723-2729.

This threat was the sixth in a month for area schools.

Conemaugh Valley, Richland and Forest Hills also dealt with reported threats of violence in January, and Greater Johnstown was the target in two incidents.

The Forest Hills and Richland threats were deemed unfounded after being investigated, and the incidents at Greater Johnstown and Conemaugh Valley led to juveniles being charged.