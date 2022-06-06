Westmont teens' attorneys file petition claiming wrongful imprisonment in alleged school shooting plot case

Jun. 6—EBENSBURG, Pa. — Attorneys for two teenagers accused of planning a shooting at Westmont Hilltop Junior-Senior High School have filed motions in Cambria County court claiming that their clients have been unlawfully jailed.

Judge David T. Tulowitzki heard arguments on a petition for a writ of habeas corpus filed on behalf of Logan Jack Pringle, 17, and Preston Robert Hinebaugh, 17, who face charges of criminal conspiracy related to terrorism, aggravated assault and trespassing.

Matt Zatko, who represents Hinebaugh, and Ashlan Clarke, who represents Pringle, filed separate motions, but they were consolidated, according to Tulowitzki's staff. In the petitions, the attorneys argue that the evidence submitted at the teens' preliminary hearing was insufficient to establish that they were culpable for the alleged offenses.

"The Commonwealth relies on nothing more than speculation and conjecture to attempt to connect unrelated events in an attempt to establish some type of conspiracy," the petitions both say. The petitions go on to argue that the attempt is "clearly not sufficient" to support even a "on the first impression" a case against the defendants.

Staff for Tulowitzki say the judge is taking the matter "under advisement."

The two were arrested in December after Hinebaugh, a Westmont Hilltop student, allegedly let Pringle into the high school building on Dec. 7 and the two were spotted by surveillance cameras surveying locations.

Police said they executed search warrants and discovered Hinebaugh had access to five semi-automatic rifles. One was described as an AR-15 that was stored in his bedroom "without the knowledge of his parents," according to an affidavit.

Pringle had been expelled from the district in 2018 and ordered not to return to the property after he allegedly made threats and lit a carpet on fire with a match.

The pair are accused of walking through the school to examine surveillance cameras and entryways after Pringle made statements years earlier about shooting up his former school.

Hinebaugh's father, Philson Hinebaugh, is facing charges as a result of the search warrant in the case against the teens.

Philson Hinebaugh was charged with tampering with physical evidence in March after officers said he gave to police an AR-22-style rifle that he claimed was in his son's bedroom — but which police said was "the wrong gun."

"It set back the initial investigation at least 24 hours," Upper Yoder Township Assistant police Chief John Blake said in March.

The father's case is also pending in Cambria County court.