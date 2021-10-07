Westmont woman, accused of stealing from law firm, PTO, enters guilty plea in Cambria court

Oct. 7—EBENSBURG — A Westmont-area woman entered a plea in Cambria County court Thursday after being charged with stealing more than $200,000 from a law firm and $26,000 from a Parent-Teacher Organization in 2019.

Brittany L. Anderson, 47, entered a guilty plea to forgery, theft by deception, receiving stolen property and theft by unlawful taking in the two cases before President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III.

In March 2019, Anderson was charged with stealing funds from her longtime employer after a bounced check was discovered.

According to a criminal complaint filed by Cambria County detectives, Anderson allegedly forged Myron Markovitz's name on two accounts from which she deposited money without his permission into her personal bank account.

In 2016, detectives say Anderson stole $23,000 from the law firm; more than $91,000 in 2017; and more than $92,000 in 2018.

At the time of the incident, Markovitz told detectives he first contacted AmeriServ Financial about an insufficient fund balance from a check for $1,200, a check which an affidavit said was made out to and endorsed by Brittany Anderson.

Detectives identified 76 checks from the firm's First Commonwealth Bank account amounting to $139,782 on which Markovitz said his name was forged. Markovitz identified 62 checks from the firm's AmeriServ Financial account amounting to $68,058.67 on which he alleged his name was forged.

All of the checks were made out to Brittany Anderson, detectives said.

In June 2019, she was charged with stealing funds from Westmont Hilltop Elementary School's Parent-Teacher Organization in 2015.

According to a criminal complaint, Cambria County detectives alleged that Anderson used her role as the PTO's treasurer to authorize and obtain $26,000 she claimed was for a "playground."

District officials became suspicious after they came across a check this spring in that amount that was signed by Anderson and made out to her former employer, the law firm of Gleason, Barbin & Markovitz, according to county detectives.

Story continues

The District Attorney's Office was then contacted by district officials when they discovered the check weeks later.

An investigation revealed the law firm never represented the PTO and was unaware of the 2015 check.

At the time, PTO officials said they didn't realize the money was missing until spring, noting that they believed their funds were low because fundraising had dropped.

In June 2019, Assistant District Attorney Joseph Green said the district's insurance policy had reimbursed the PTO $25,500.

Anderson's attorney, Corey Riddell, said that $39,500 has been paid toward restitution in the case involving Gleason, Barbin & Markovitz and is currently in escrow.

Krumenacker granted that the amount be released to the firm.

Anderson will be sentenced on Nov. 18.