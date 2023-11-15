Westmoore High School evacuated after bomb threat, police say nothing suspicious found

A southwest Oklahoma City high school was evacuated Wednesday morning after a bomb threat.

The bomb threat was made by a phone call to Westmoore High School, Oklahoma City police said. After the school was evacuated, a sweep of the school found nothing suspicious, according to police.

Police have not identified the person who made the call, and there have been no arrests regarding the incident.

However, police did say that one student was arrested for assaulting another student while officers were on the scene. That arrest was not related to the bomb threat.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Bomb threat made at Westmoore High School, students evacuated and safe