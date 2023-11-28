Westmoreland certifies election results

Nov. 27—Westmoreland County's election board on Monday issued a final certification of the 2023 election results.

The three-member board of county common pleas court judges signed off on the results of about 195 races including the election of a new board of commissioners, row offices, district judges, school boards, township supervisors and borough councils.

The results did not include about 170 undated or incorrectly dated mail-in ballots submitted by voters this fall.

County officials said previous court rulings prevented those ballots from being counted.

That could change in the future.

Solicitor Melissa Guiddy said a federal court ruling issued last week clears the way for local election boards in Pennsylvania to count undated and incorrectly dated mail-in ballots in future elections.

The county will assess the court ruling and await a potential appeal heading into the 2024 presidential election year, Guiddy said.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich by email at rcholodofsky@triblive.com or via Twitter .