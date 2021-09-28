Westmoreland County assistant public defender suspended with pay after assault arrest

Sep. 28—An assistant public defender in Westmoreland County was suspended with pay following his arrest this month in connection with allegations he assaulted a police officer.

According to records obtained Monday, all three county commissioners signed off on the indefinite suspension of David Mulock, 36, of Murrysville.

Mulock was charged on Sept. 15 with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness, resisting arrest and simple assault for an incident police said occurred in the parking lot at the Seven Springs Mountain Resort in Champion.

According to police reports, authorities said Mulock appeared drunk, initially refused to furnish identification, struggled with officers and resisted as they attempted to place him in custody. Police said Mulock kicked one officer during the confrontation that occurred the night before the start of the annual three-day Westmoreland County Bench Bar Conference for local lawyers and judges.

Mulock currently serves an assistant public defender. For now, he will continue to earn his $54,000 annual service while he remains on suspension. He was hired by the county in 2014 and previously worked as a law clerk for Common Pleas Court Judge Tim Krieger.

Chief Public Defender Wayne McGrew late last week declined to comment on Mulock's status.

Mulock was initially jailed in Somerset County following his arrest. He was released the next day after he posted a non-monetary bond.

Defense attorney Pat Thomassey, who is listed as Mulock's lawyer, could not be reached for comment.

Mulock is scheduled to appear Nov. 18 for a preliminary hearing before District Judge Sandra L. Stevanus in Somerset County.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich at 724-830-6293, rcholodofsky@triblive.com or via Twitter .