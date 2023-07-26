Westmoreland County cold case remains ‘very active’ 30 years after murder

Authorities in Westmoreland County continue to search for answers for a woman killed in Arnold 30 years ago.

On July 16, 1993, Stephanie Coyle, 76, was found stabbed to death in the Arnold home where she lived alone.

Several law enforcement agencies continue to investigate her murder.

Channel 11 last spoke to Coyle’s son, Dan Coyle, in 2019, where he said he wasn’t giving up on getting answers.

“We are still pushing to get answers. Never give up,” he said.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> 26 years after brutal murder, victim’s son is still pushing for answers

Authorities today say the case is a “very active” cold case homicide.

Anyone with information on this case should call Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS. Callers could be eligible for a cash reward.

