Westmoreland County DA’s office finds no evidence to support charges in K-9 officer death

The Westmoreland District Attorney’s Office said they found no evidence to support charges being filed after a local K-9 officer was euthanized.

According to the DA’s office, a thorough and extensive investigation was conducted into K-9 Officer Smoke from the Derry Borough Police Department’s death.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> Derry Borough K-9 officer euthanized due to off-duty incident

The DA’s office also said the decision was based on the expert opinion of Smoke’s treating veterinarian.

According to Derry Borough Police K-9 on Facebook, Smoke was involved in an off-duty incident which caused him to have extensive injuries.

To relieve his suffering, a veterinarian recommended Smoke be euthanized, the mayor’s office said.

