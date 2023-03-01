Westmoreland County doctor arrested, charged with writing fraudulent prescriptions

A Westmoreland County doctor has been arrested for allegedly writing fraudulent and illegal prescriptions.

According to acting Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry, Dr. Jessie Kunkel, of Murrysville, is facing charges following an investigation.

Investigations showed that Kunkel had been prescribing patients drugs like Adderall and Xanax.

A news release said she kept a portion of the pills for herself in exchange for writing the prescription, and that she continued writing, filling and picking up the drugs after the patients were no longer receiving them.

Kunkel allegedly prescribed drugs for people she had personal relationships with, without ever evaluating them as a patient.

She is facing a list of charges in connection to the investigation, including possession with intent to deliver.

The case is being prosecuted by the attorney general’s office.

