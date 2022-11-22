Westmoreland County man allegedly bit state trooper during arrest

State police in Greensburg have charged a Latrobe man with aggravated assault after he allegedly bit a trooper during an arrest.

Tre Sterling Clair Mallin, 21, was placed in the Westmoreland County Jail after troopers said he fought with them while they were attempting to handcuff him.

Mallin struck a parked car with his vehicle on Snyder Avenue in Unity Township around 11:40 p.m. on Nov. 15, according to a police report. Mallin allegedly left the scene, but troopers located him changing a tire a short time later. They said he showed signs of intoxication, and when they attempted to place him under arrest, he fought with troopers, biting one on the forearm and trying to kick and spit on them.

Mallin is also facing charges of resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, DUI and multiple traffic violations.

