Westmoreland County man drowns while vacationing at Hilton Head Island

Sep. 12—A Westmoreland County man drowned Monday while vacationing on Hilton Head Island Beach in South Carolina.

Beaufort County Deputy Coroner Andrew McNece identified the man as David Owens, 64, of Greensburg, according to Tribune-Review news partner WTAE.

Emergency responders were called to the Disney Club Beach in Palmetto Dunes around 3:30 p.m. Monday for a report of a missing person in the water.

Owens was eventually found about 50 yards offshore, and about 300 yards from where he'd last been seen, emergency officials told WTAE's sister station WJCL.

Attempts to resuscitate Owens were unsuccessful. Hilton Head officials told WJCL that Owens was vacationing with his wife.

Owens' death is the second drowning incident this month on Hilton Head Island.

WTAE reports that yellow flags indicating medium hazardous surf conditions were flying at the time of Owens' death, according to Hilton Head public safety officials.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick by email at pvarine@triblive.com or via Twitter .