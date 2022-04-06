Westmoreland County man facing federal child pornography charges
A Westmoreland County man is facing federal charges for allegedly producing and distributing child pornography.
A grand jury indicted Michael Wilson, of Derry.
The indictment was just unsealed and reveals disturbing allegations.
Channel 11 is talking to neighbors who watched the feds raid his home last spring. We will have more tonight starting at 5 p.m.
