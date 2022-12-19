Westmoreland County man sentenced to prison for trafficking 14-year-old girl

A Westmoreland County man who pleaded guilty to trafficking minors, statutory sexual assault, promoting prostitution of minors and conspiracy was sentenced last week.

It all ended at the McDonald’s in Harmarville in 2019, according to police. That is where a 14-year-old girl had a seizure and passed out, but only remembers waking up in an ambulance.

Shannon Shannon, 44, of Pittsburgh, and Davon Fuqua, 32, of Turtle Creek, were accused of trafficking the 14-year-old girl.

According to officials, Fuqua met the girl in 2018 and gave her drugs before introducing her to Shannon, a prostitute.

Fuqua and Shannon engaged in sexual acts with the minor and recruited her to join Shannon on appointments. The minor gave all the money she made on these appointments to Fuqua, officials said.

The girl then overdosed at the McDonald’s while on an appointment with Shannon.

Fuqua was sentenced to 20 to 40 years in prison on Dec. 16, 2022.

This case was investigated by FBI-Pittsburgh, OAG-Organized Crime Unit and Harmar Township Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Senior Deputy Attorney General Summer Carroll.

