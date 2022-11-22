Westmoreland County Prison guards injured, inmate from Irwin charged

Nov. 21—A man being held at the Westmoreland County Prison was arraigned Monday on aggravated assault and terroristic threats charges after authorities said he injured three guards, according to court papers.

Carl A. Jones, 33, of Irwin, is accused in the Oct. 31 incident at the Hempfield jail.

Westmoreland County detectives said Jones was reprimanded by a guard after being seen removing his shirt during a video visit. He is accused of directing derogatory words and phrases at the guard.

The following day, he was being moved to a disciplinary unit when police said Jones headbutted one guard and caused arm injuries to two others, according to court papers. He threatened to kill or injure five guards and a nurse who checked him out.

During a disciplinary hearing Nov. 3, Jones is accused of threatening another guard, according to police. He denied making any threats.

Jones was being held on $100,000 bail at the jail. He did not have an attorney listed in the case. A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 6.

Jones has been held at the jail since Oct. 15, according to jail records. Bench warrant hearings in three cases were held two days later and he was ordered to remain detained pending probation revocation hearings. Those cases involve charges of driving on a suspended license.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .