Westmoreland County woman facing felony charges after allegedly shooting, killing dog

A Westmoreland County woman is facing felony charges after allegedly shooting and killing her dog.

According to Orphans of the Storm, an animal shelter in Armstrong County, Susan Mullenax adopted Waylon, a young hound, on April 30.

Court documents say a friend of Mullenax told police she called him and said she killed her dog.

With police present, the man called Mullenax, and asked, “What happened to the dog, Susan?”

Mullenax allegedly said the dog was dead and that if the man was going to call the police that he should “do it now or she was going to bed.”

When police arrived at her home, they reportedly found her “swaying and stumbling” before sitting down on a retaining wall.

Police asked Mullenax where the dog was, and she pointed to the garage.

When police looked in the garage, they found Waylon with visible gunshot wounds. Mullenax was placed under arrest.

Orphans of the Storm said Waylon was friendly, affectionate and playful.

“We are all devastated and still processing this event. We will be following this case and share updates as we know them,” said Beth Ann Galbraith, executive director for the shelter.

In a news release, the shelter said they do a lengthy adoption screening process and that no red flags were raised during Waylon’s adoption.

Mullenax is charged with a felony count of aggravated cruelty to animals and her preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 22.

