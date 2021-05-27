Westmoreland courthouse bomb threat nets probation sentence

May 27—A South Huntingdon man will serve one month on probation for a threat police said he made late last year to bomb the Westmoreland County Courthouse.

Micheal W. Stephens, 58, was charged Dec. 30 with misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats and disorderly conduct in connection with an incident in front of the courthouse in Greensburg.

According to the county's Park Police, Stephens threatened a group of county workers on break near the building's front entrance when he told them "one bomb would take you all out." County staffers told police Stephens said a bomb or grenade would clear out a crowd then threw his hands in the air in reference to an explosion.

In court on Wednesday Stephens was accepted in the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition program for first time non violent offenders. The program does not require defendants to plead guilty and upon successful completion of probation term they are eligible to have their criminal record expunged.

Westmoreland County Judge Christopher Feliciani ordered Stephens to serve 30 days on probation for the offenses.

