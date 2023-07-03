Westmoreland DA: One person shot by police in Ligonier Township; incident under investigation

Jul. 3—LIGONIER, Pa. — The Westmoreland County Detective Bureau is investigating an officer-involved shooting on Sunday in Ligonier Township that left one person dead.

A wounded Ligonier Township man was brought from the scene to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown for treatment, but he died in the operating room prior to 5 p.m., approximately an hour after the incident, Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said.

The incident occurred on Gravel Hill Road, just southwest of Waterford and Route 271.

Details were not available late Sunday regarding what led Ligonier Valley police to be dispatched to the residence and discharge their weapons.

Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said that Ligonier Valley police responded to a scene on Gravel Hill Road at 3:50 p.m., but did not offer any additional details as to the reason for the call.

She did confirm that responding officers were not injured.

"Westmoreland County detectives are actively investigating with the assistance of Pennsylvania State Police," Ziccarelli wrote in the media release.

The dead man's identity was not being released on Sunday, Ziccarelli's office wrote in the release.

Lees said he also was not yet able to identify the man because his next of kin had not yet been notified.

He said an autopsy was scheduled for Monday at ForensicDx in Windber to determine the cause and manner of death.

Gravel Hill Road near Route 711 in Ligonier Township remained closed on Sunday evening while investigators processed the scene, Ziccarelli said.