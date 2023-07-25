Westmoreland DA: Police 'justified' in shooting Ligonier Township man

Jul. 25—LIGONIER, Pa. — A Ligonier Valley police officer's body camera showed a Ligonier Township man raising a machete over his head — and ignoring a call to drop the weapon — just before he was fatally shot by an officer, the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office said.

The footage was part of an investigation that led Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli to conclude that a police officer was justified July 2 when he fatally wounded 59-year-old Robbie Thomas Saunders.

The shooting occurred at Sanders' residence on Gravel Hill Road, just southwest of the village of Waterford, after police were dispatched for a domestic disturbance.

A 911 dispatcher told officers heading to the home that Saunders had a machete and was threatening to kill a woman inside, Ziccarelli said in a media release.

She said two officers approached the front door of the home and attempted to make contact with the man, later identified as Saunders.

The Ligonier Township man "aggressively" approached officers, with a machete in his hand, and raised the long-bladed knife "within feet" of officers.

"Ligonier Valley Police ordered Saunders to drop the weapon but he did not comply," she wrote.

Saunders was "ultimately" struck by a bullet after an officer fired.

"An immediate and imminent threat was posed to responding officers who were prepared to use their own resources to protect themselves and the lives of those around them," Ziccarelli said, adding that she relied on videos, witness interviews and other evidence to make her conclusion.

Under Pennsylvania law, a law enforcement officer is justified in using deadly force only when he believes that such force is necessary to prevent death or serious bodily injury to himself or such other person — and in cases when a deadly weapon is involved, deadly force is justified to "defeat" a person who indicates he will endanger human life.

She said both officers rendered aid to Saunders as they awaited medical responders to arrive at the scene.

Saunders was transported to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center but died approximately one hour after the incident was reported.

Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said an autopsy showed the Ligonier Township man died from a loss of blood from his chest wound.

He ruled the death a homicide but noted that the manner of death doesn't suggest whether charges should be filed in the matter or that Ligonier Valley's officers acted improperly.

Ziccarelli did not indicate whether or not police were equipped with other options to subdue Saunders — such as stun guns — or the amount of time that lapsed between the point the Ligonier Township man first was spotted with the machete and the point the officer discharged his weapon.

Ziccarelli's office indicated she would not be making additional comments on the investigation.